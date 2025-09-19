NOBA Bank Group AB (publ): NOBA publishes prospectus and announces the price per share for its initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

On 11 September 2025, NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) ("NOBA" or the "Company"), a leading specialist bank in Europe, announced its intention to launch an initial public offering of its shares (the "Offering") and to list its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (together with the Offering, the "IPO"). Today, NOBA publishes its prospectus for the IPO and announces the price per share in the Offering. Trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence on 26 September 2025. OP Cooperative (the central cooperative of OP Financial Group), DNB Asset Management and Handelsbanken Fonder have, subject to certain conditions, committed to acquire shares in the Offering for an aggregate amount of SEK 3,175 million.

The Offering in brief

The price in the Offering is set to SEK 70 per share (the " Offering Price "), corresponding to a total market value of all outstanding shares in the Company of SEK 35 billion.

"), corresponding to a total market value of all outstanding shares in the Company of SEK 35 billion. The Offering comprises 108,695,651 existing shares in the Company, corresponding to a total of 21.7% of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company, which are offered by Cidron Xingu SARL (a company controlled by Nordic Capital), Cidron Humber SARL (a company controlled by Nordic Capital) and Sampo plc (together the " Selling Shareholders "). The shares offered by the Selling Shareholders include a minor sale of existing shares on behalf of other shareholders in the Company, including board members, management and certain NOBA employees. The board members and management will reinvest the vast majority of the proceeds in shares, including in a new long-term incentive plan, in NOBA.

"). The shares offered by the Selling Shareholders include a minor sale of existing shares on behalf of other shareholders in the Company, including board members, management and certain NOBA employees. The board members and management will reinvest the vast majority of the proceeds in shares, including in a new long-term incentive plan, in NOBA. To cover any over-allotment in connection with the Offering, the Selling Shareholders will grant the Joint Global Coordinators an option to acquire an additional 16,304,346 existing shares from the Selling Shareholders, corresponding to a maximum of 15% of the total number of shares in the Offering (the " Over-allotment Option "). Assuming that the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full, the Offering will comprise 124,999,997 shares, corresponding to a total of 25.0% of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company.

"). Assuming that the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full, the Offering will comprise 124,999,997 shares, corresponding to a total of 25.0% of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company. The total value of the Offering amounts to approximately SEK 7,609 million, and approximately SEK 8,750 million if the Joint Global Coordinators exercise the Over-allotment Option in full.

OP Cooperative (the central cooperative of OP Financial Group), DNB Asset Management and Handelsbanken Fonder have, subject to certain conditions, committed to acquire shares in the Offering for a total amount of SEK 3,175 million. The undertakings relate to 45,357,142 shares, corresponding to 36.3% of the total number of shares in the Offering (under the assumption that the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full).

In connection with the Offering, the Selling Shareholders, the Company, as well as members of the board of directors and the group management team, have committed to enter customary lock-up undertakings, as described in the prospectus. The lock-up period will be 365 days for members of the board of directors and the group management team, and 180 days for the Selling Shareholders and the Company.

The Offering consists of an offer to the general public in Sweden and Denmark, and to institutional investors in Sweden and certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable rules and exemptions.

The application period for the general public in Sweden and Denmark is expected to be 22 September - 25 September at 14:00 CEST 2025.

The application period for institutional investors is expected to be 22 September - 25 September 2025.

Trading in the Company's shares is expected to commence on 26 September 2025. The ticker for the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be "NOBA".

A prospectus (in English, with a separate prospectus summary available in Swedish), containing the complete terms and conditions for the Offering, has today been published on NOBA's website (www.noba.bank) and can be accessed via DNB Carnegie's website (www.dnbcarngie.se), Nordnet's website (www.nordnet.se and www.nordnet.dk) and Avanza's website (www.avanza.se).

Jacob Lundblad, CEO of NOBA, comments:

"Given the strong interest NOBA has received from investors, we are pleased to announce the publication of our prospectus today. Investors recognise the strength of NOBA's customer offering and disciplined underwriting capabilities. They also see significant growth potential in current offerings and in new segments, and a highly scalable, efficient business model. This is enabled by our single, integrated digital platform, which has made us one of the most cost-efficient banks in Europe. By the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, we look forward to welcoming new shareholders on our continued growth journey, while promoting financial health and inclusion for a growing number of people."

Hans-Ole Jochumsen, Chairman of the Board at NOBA, comments:

"With the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, we are entering a new phase in NOBA's successful history. We are proud of the robust and impressive results NOBA has delivered every quarter since inception. NOBA's experienced management team has successfully executed on our strategic plan and positioned the bank for continued growth in our core markets. The listing allows us to broaden our ownership and create long-term value through responsible, profitable growth."

Christopher Ekdahl, Partner at Nordic Capital Advisors and Board Member of NOBA, comments:

"Nordic Capital is very pleased to have supported NOBA through the extensive and successful transformation during the Company's years in private ownership. Together with Sampo, Nordic Capital has invested in a significant upgrade of NOBA's tech platform, a broader and improved product offering, and successfully integrated several strategic acquisitions. Nordic Capital will continue to support the company by remaining an active owner after the listing. We now welcome both retail investors and institutions to invest in one of Europe's leading specialist banks."

Background and reasons for the Offering and the IPO

Under private ownership, NOBA has established itself as the leading specialist bank in the Nordics, providing private loans, deposit products and specialist mortgage loans in Sweden and Denmark, and completed two significant acquisitions to broaden its offering and further scale its operations. In 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Svensk Hypotekspension, expanding its product offering to include equity release mortgages, and in 2021, it completed the acquisition of Bank Norwegian ASA, leading to more than a doubling of the Company's loan book, as well as adding credit cards to its product offering. In addition, the Company has invested more than SEK 500 million in its technology platform over the last six years to establish and operate with one unified core banking platform across all products and markets, capable of achieving industry-leading cost efficiency as evidenced by its low cost/income ratio. Benefitting from its scale and its well-invested platform, NOBA is today in a strong position to continue its growth journey and further improve results during the coming years, and NOBA's board of directors and group management team, together with the Selling Shareholders, believe that a re-listing of NOBA is a logical and important step in NOBA's development.

NOBA's board of directors and group management team believe that the Offering will benefit NOBA by giving the Company access to Nordic and international equity capital markets, which is expected to support NOBA's continued growth and development. NOBA also believes that listing the shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will lower its cost of wholesale debt funding and strengthen its public profile through increased brand awareness. In addition, the Offering allows the Selling Shareholders to sell a portion of their current shareholdings and to create a liquid market for the shares in NOBA. The Offering will only comprise existing shares that are offered by the Selling Shareholders and the Company will not receive any proceeds in connection with the Offering.

About NOBA

Having been founded over two decades ago, NOBA has grown into the leading1 specialist bank in the Nordic region and one of the leading specialist banks in Europe, with a loan book of SEK 128 billion and serving over two million customers through its three brands Nordax Bank, Bank Norwegian and Svensk Hypotekspension as of 30 June 2025. Since day one, NOBA's mission has been to enable financial health and inclusion for more people, through disciplined underwriting and a specialized and focused customer offering.

Under the leadership of an experienced group management team with an average tenure of over a decade and a CEO who has been with the Company since 2004, NOBA has experienced a period of significant transformation and has successfully expanded the business both organically and through acquisitions. NOBA's loan book has grown by an annual compounded growth rate of 17% between the end of 2020 and June 2025, pro-forma for the acquisition of Bank Norwegian. Today, the Company offers retail customers private loans, credit cards, specialist mortgages, equity release mortgages and deposits. NOBA has broad offerings in four Nordic countries, credit cards in Germany, as well as deposit products in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland.

Operating out of its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and an office in Oslo, Norway, NOBA employs approximately 677 FTEs, with its loan book split into approximately 70% private lending, approximately 15% credit cards and approximately 14% secured lending as of 30 June 2025.

Preliminary timetable

Application period for the public offering 22 September - 25 September at 14:00 CEST 2025 Application period for the institutional offering 22 September - 25 September 2025 First day of trading in the Company's shares 26 September 2025 Settlement date 30 September 2025

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading sector-specialist private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services and selectively, Services & Industrial Tech. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested EUR 30 billion in over 150 investments. The committed capital is principally provided by global institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and South Korea. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures, and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors".

About Sampo

Sampo is the leading P&C insurance group in the Nordic region, and the only one present in all Nordic countries, customer segments and products. Additionally, the group is also a major operator in the growing digital P&C insurance market in the UK. It operates through a number of brands, including If, Topdanmark and Hastings. Founded in 1909, Sampo is today listed on Nasdaq's exchanges in Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen. As per the financial year 2024, Sampo had total assets of approximately EUR 24.5 billion, achieved a net profit of EUR 1.2 billion and employed nearly 15,000 people.

Managers / Advisors

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan SE are Joint Global Coordinators. ABG Sundal Collier AB, BNP PARIBAS, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and UBS Europe SE are Joint Bookrunners (together the "Managers"). STJ Advisors is IPO advisor to the Company and the Selling Shareholders. Latham & Watkins LLP and Advokatfirman Cederquist are legal advisors to the Company. Milbank LLP and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå are legal advisors to the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Hofmann, Head of Communications & ESG, NOBA

oliver.hofmann@noba.bank

+46 702 809 759

Rickard Strand, Head of Investor Relations, NOBA

rickard.strand@noba.bank

+46 761 268 370

