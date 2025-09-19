

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer have signed the Technology Prosperity Deal.



The deal establishes joint initiatives between the two nations' premiere research and standards institutions across artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, and quantum computing to bring transformative benefits to citizens - from accelerating breakthroughs in health care, to lowering energy costs, and supporting national security.



The TPD strengthens and refocuses the partnership between the U.S. Center for AI Standards and Innovation and the UK AI Security Institute to exchange best practices in metrology and standards development for AI models, improve understanding of the most advanced models, and exchange talent between the institutes.



It also establishes a flagship AI for Science research program between the U.S. Departments of Energy, Health, and the National Science Foundation and its UK counterparts geared towards cutting-edge biotechnology research and precision medicine.



The White House described the deal, signed towards the end of Trump's State visit to the UK, as a landmark science and technology agreement that will propel the U.S. - UK special relationship to new heights for the technological age.



'President Trump signed another game-changing deal that furthers American technology leadership and strengthens ties to one of our closest allies. With the TPD, the United States is exporting its world-class tech stack, accelerating scientific discovery, and advancing pro-innovation policies worldwide,' said Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.



The TPD aligns the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the UK Office for Nuclear Regulation, and the UK Environment Agency to streamline and accelerate licensing, targeting reactor design reviews within two years and site licensing within one year.



It also commits that the UK achieves full independence from Russian nuclear fuel by the end of 2028 - bringing the UK in alignment with U.S. statutory commitments - ensuring a secure and reliable supply chain for advanced nuclear fuels in both countries.



The Deal advances trusted, interoperable standards for quantum technologies and establishes a joint benchmarking taskforce that will cover across quantum computing hardware, software, and algorithms.



After signing the deal Thursday, President Trump returned to Washington with First Lady Melania Trump, ending the State Visit.



Separately, at a joint press conference with Trump at Chequers, Starmer announced that 250 billion pounds worth of new deals and investment 'flowing both ways across the Atlantic' were signed during a meeting with business leaders, which is expected to create more than 15,000 jobs in the United Kingdom.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News