Freitag, 19.09.2025
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
WKN: A400BU | ISIN: KYG1180K1168
NASDAQ
18.09.25 | 21:52
0,167 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
ACCESS Newswire
19.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Harrison Global Holdings Inc. Highlights Strategic Progress Amid Market Volatility

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ), a diversified holding company with active investments in entertainment, digital media, and health-tech, today issued a strategic business update in light of recent developments and short-term stock activity.

Stock Price Update
BLMZ shares closed at $0.166 in the latest trading session, reflecting short-term market fluctuations amid broader industry dynamics. The company remains focused on executing its strategic roadmap, which is aimed at creating long-term shareholder value.

Recent Strategic Developments
Harrison Global continues to expand its footprint in high-growth sectors through a series of targeted acquisitions and partnerships:

  • Acquisition of Myth Korea Inc.
    Expected to accelerate Harrison Global's expansion in Asia and unlock new revenue opportunities in the entertainment sector, leveraging South Korea's global pop culture influence.

  • Acquisition of Pokémon Center Korea
    This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Harrison Global's commitment to immersive consumer entertainment. Pokémon Center Korea, a licensed brand hub for one of the world's most beloved franchises, adds high-margin merchandise, retail foot traffic, and global brand equity to Harrison's entertainment portfolio.

  • Partnership with Biotree Co., Ltd.
    A move to diversify the company's portfolio and unlock long-term growth potential within the health sector, tapping into advanced biotech and wellness innovations.

  • Collaboration with GRAPES Inc.
    Designed to strengthen Harrison's leadership in AI-driven digital entertainment and virtual artist markets, reflecting the company's focus on next-generation media platforms.

Leadership Statement
"Our recent acquisitions and partnerships are not just aligned with our vision - they are measurable steps toward it," said a spokesperson for Harrison Global Holdings Inc. "By 2026, we aim to integrate these initiatives into a unified digital entertainment and health-tech ecosystem, delivering sustainable growth and maximizing shareholder value."

Financial Position

The company maintains a strong balance sheet, with more cash than debt, providing ample liquidity to fund acquisitions, drive innovation, and scale operations globally.

Enrique Vargas
Vargas Financial Inc
vargas financialinc@gmail.com
518-349-7470

SOURCE: Harrison Global Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/harrison-global-holdings-inc.-nasdaq-blmz-highlights-strategic-pr-1075111

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
