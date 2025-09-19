Lifetime Brands, Inc.: Lifetime Brands to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Conference Thursday, September 25, 2025 in New York City

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Lifetime Brands, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS:LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, announces it will participate in the MicroCap Rodeo Conference, to be held Thursday, September 25, 2025, in New York City.

Lifetime Brand's Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will participate in a fireside chat on September 25, 2025 at 9:30AM EST. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Interested parties can register to watch the fireside chat here or through the investor section of the Company's website at https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/.

To schedule a meeting with Lifetime Brand's management, please contact your MicroCap Rodeo representative or reach out to investor relations at LCUT@mzgroup.us.

More information and registration for the conference can be found at www.microcaprodeo.com

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors, for money managers and investors. On September 25, 2025, the executive management teams of approximately 15 microcap companies across a wide swath of industries will participate. Investors will have the opportunity to discover unique, high-quality stock ideas for their portfolios through group presentations and one-on-one meetings. The conference will also feature industry guest speakers and ample networking opportunities throughout the event.

For more information, please contact: info@microcaprodeo.com

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

Please visit the Company's corporate website at www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

MZ North America

Shannon Devine

Main: 203-741-8811

LCUT@mzgroup.us

