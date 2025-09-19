Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETCV | ISIN: US53222Q1031 | Ticker-Symbol: LH1
Frankfurt
19.09.25 | 08:01
3,240 Euro
+2,53 % +0,080
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFETIME BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFETIME BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2403,50014:25
ACCESS Newswire
19.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifetime Brands, Inc.: Lifetime Brands to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Conference Thursday, September 25, 2025 in New York City

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Lifetime Brands, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS:LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, announces it will participate in the MicroCap Rodeo Conference, to be held Thursday, September 25, 2025, in New York City.

Lifetime Brand's Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will participate in a fireside chat on September 25, 2025 at 9:30AM EST. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Interested parties can register to watch the fireside chat here or through the investor section of the Company's website at https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/.

To schedule a meeting with Lifetime Brand's management, please contact your MicroCap Rodeo representative or reach out to investor relations at LCUT@mzgroup.us.

More information and registration for the conference can be found at www.microcaprodeo.com

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference
The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors, for money managers and investors. On September 25, 2025, the executive management teams of approximately 15 microcap companies across a wide swath of industries will participate. Investors will have the opportunity to discover unique, high-quality stock ideas for their portfolios through group presentations and one-on-one meetings. The conference will also feature industry guest speakers and ample networking opportunities throughout the event.

For more information, please contact: info@microcaprodeo.com

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

Please visit the Company's corporate website at www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:
Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer
516-203-3590
investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

MZ North America
Shannon Devine
Main: 203-741-8811
LCUT@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Lifetime Brands, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lifetime-brands-to-present-at-the-microcap-rodeo-conference-thursday-s-1075789

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.