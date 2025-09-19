Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025
ACCESS Newswire
19.09.2025 14:39 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GLAMUP 6-in-1 AirCurler Tops Amazon Bestseller List-Saving Working Moms 60 Percent Styling Time

Powered by High-Speed Motors & Coanda Effect: Longer Barrel Holds 20% More Hair, While Innovative ThermaFlow Brush Reduces Heat Damage by 40% - All at 1/3 the Premium Price, Bringing Salon Glam Within Reach.

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / GLAMUP recently announced the launch of its groundbreaking new FusionPro 6-in-1 Styler, engineered to tackle the most frustrating hair styling challenges. The company's engineers analyzed 12,419 consumer touchpoints using internal AI sentiment tracking and uncovered a critical pain point: 76% of working mothers with thick hair abandon styling tools due to three key issues:

  • Length Failures (Can't handle waist-length hair in one pass)

  • 3 PM Curl Collapse (Styles lose hold by mid-afternoon)

  • Heat Damage Anxiety (Fear of frying their hair)

The new FusionPro is designed directly in response to these insights, featuring breakthrough AirWrap adsorption technology that delivers a stronger grip, tighter curls, and longer-lasting styles-even on the longest and thickest hair. Its ThermaFlow Brush system with PTC and high-speed airflow cuts heat damage by 40% and halves styling time. Alongside the FusionPro, GLAMUP also unveiled an upgraded version of its bestselling 6-in-1 AirCurler, now featuring an extended barrel specifically engineered for one-pass styling on long, thick hair.

Now celebrating 3 months as a top 3 multi-hairstyler on Amazon, GLAMUP proves startup innovation can outperform industry giants.

  • 4.6/5 stars from 10,000+ globalwide verified purchases

  • 80%+ retention rate (vs. 60% industry average)

BESTSELLER: AirCurler 6-in-1 Hot Air Styler ($199 | Product Link)

  • 6.3" Long-Barrel Design: Wraps 20% more hair per pass

  • Sustainable Styling System: Replaceable brushes reduce waste by 60% vs. full replacements

  • SilkStraight Nozzle: Hair straighter than paddle brushes, gentler than flat irons

  • 110,000 RPM Turbo Motor: Dries hair 3X faster than standard dryers

  • 500M Negative Ions: All-day shine with zero frizz

NEXT-GEN: FusionPro 6-in-1 Styler ($269 | Product Link)

  • 28mm Auto-Wrap Barrel + 19° Tilted Nozzle: Grips hair tighter than standard curlers

  • ThermaFlow Dual Brush: PTC + Airflow heating makes Wet-to-styled in 3 mins

  • Millisecond-level Heat Detection: Dynamically balances heat distribution to minimize styling damage

  • Industry-leading 3-year warranty*: Precision-crafted with top-tier global suppliers to exceed luxury standard

  • Luxury Unboxing Experience: Gift-ready with vegan leather pouch & museum-grade packaging

"Mothers shouldn't have to choose between beauty and time," says GLAMUP's founder Lucia Chan. "We bring salon-quality results to everyday life through our optimized supply chain. You deserve confidence-without sacrificing time, money, or hair health."

Currently, GLAMUP's products are available on Amazon North America, the UK, and Australia. Search for "GLAMUP Hair Styler" on Amazon to find limited-time deals. For instant support, exclusive tutorials, and to register extended 1-year warranty (valid for all purchases), visit GLAMUP's official website: www.glamupbeautytech.com

About GLAMUP

GLAMUP was founded in 2024 by a working mother who refused to choose between salon-quality hair and everyday convenience. Frustrated by overpriced, underperforming tools, GLAMUP crafts professional-grade stylers that deliver effortless elegance at revolutionary prices. Through optimized supply chains and patented technologies, GLAMUP makes high-performance styling faster, safer, and accessible to all.
From the bestselling Auto-Wrap Barrel to the next-generation FusionPro series and beyond, every product embodies the brand mission: GLAM UP EVERY STRAND - EFFORTLESS, ELEGANT, EVERYDAY.

Media Contact

Organization: GLAMUP
Contact Person Name: Lisa Chow
Website: https://www.glamupbeautytech.com/
Email: marketing@glamupbeautytech.com
State: Hong Kong
Country: China

SOURCE: GLAMUP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/glamup-6-in-1-aircurler-tops-amazon-bestseller-list-saving-working-mom-1075903

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
