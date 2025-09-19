

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State has released its America First Global Health Strategy, which outlines a comprehensive vision to make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous while saving millions of lives around the world and preventing infectious disease outbreaks from reaching American shores.



The strategy is built on three pillars.



'We will keep Americans safe by continuing to support a global surveillance system that can rapidly detect an outbreak,' the State Department said in a press release. 'When there is an outbreak, we will be prepared to work with local governments to respond promptly. When necessary, we will be prepared to surge resources to ensure the outbreak is contained, travelers are appropriately screened, and - to the maximum extent possible - the outbreak does not reach American shores or harm Americans living abroad'.



The United States will strengthen bilateral relationships with key countries by entering multi-year bilateral agreements that advance American interests, save lives, and enable economic growth,' the State Department said.



It added that the U.S. Government will enter into multi-year bilateral agreements with recipient countries that lay out clear goals and action plans. Such agreements will ensure that 100 percent of funding for all frontline commodity purchases and all frontline healthcare workers is maintained.



Bilateral agreements will also ensure there are data systems in place to monitor epidemiology data, service delivery data, and supply chain data.



