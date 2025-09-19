

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Platinum Analytics Cayman Limited (PLTS) Friday said it has priced its initial public offering of 2 million Class A ordinary shares at $4 per share.



The shares are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 19, under the ticker symbol PLTS.



The company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares.



PLTS intends to use $2.7 million of the proceeds for research and development; $2.1 million to expand its marketing and sales team; and $2 million to procure IT facilities and financial licenses.



The offering is expected to close on September 22.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News