ISS World Services A/S: ISS announces conclusion of a contract

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, today announced that a contract with a healthcare customer in the United Kingdom will not be renewed.

Copenhagen , Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The contract, valued at more than DKK 100 million annually, will conclude in Q4 2025.

