

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate rose for a second straight month in August, while employment decreased, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The registered jobless rate climbed to 4.1 percent from 4.0 percent in July and 3.8 percent in June. The latest figure is the highest since May, when it was at the same level.



The unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in the same month last year. The number of unemployed grew by 3.2 percent from the previous month to 75,495 persons. Employment decreased by 0.1 percent month-on-month to 1.77 million persons.



