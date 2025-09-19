

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has convened patients, caregivers, medical professionals, and advocates for two Long COVID roundtables - one centered on patient experiences and one on research.



The event highlighted the Trump Administration's commitment to tackling 'invisible illnesses' that impact millions of Americans.'This was not a listening session - it was an action session,' Secretary Kennedy said. 'We are driving solutions to diagnose, prevent, and treat Long COVID, and we stand with the patients and families whose lives it has disrupted. Today's steps mark the start of a sustained national effort. By listening to patients and working with advocates and clinicians, we will bring invisible illnesses out of the shadows and restore hope to those affected.'



Participants shared their experiences and practical recommendations on improving care and advancing research. U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Todd Young (R-IN) also engaged in the discussions.



'Long COVID has gone ignored and unaddressed for far too long. Millions of Americans are suffering from this debilitating illness, and we have failed to research ways to help these individuals make a full recovery,' said Senator Marshall.



'I am beyond grateful for Secretary Kennedy, the Trump administration, and the experts gathered today for their tireless efforts to take this invisible illness seriously and move beyond the status quo to address the root causes and determine an effective treatment plan. While the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Long COVID continues to impact millions of Americans,' said Senator Young.



As part of Thursday's event, HHS announced new actions aimed at improving care for Long COVID.



A forthcoming national Public Awareness and Education Campaign will provide patients, families, and employers with accurate, science-based information about Long COVID, its symptoms, and available resources.



HHS will launch a new online hub where physicians, researchers, and health systems can share best practices and clinical insights for diagnosing and treating Long COVID.



Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality released a report, titled, 'Sources of Health Insurance among Adults with Long COVID: Estimates from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey'.



