Short name: NOBA ISIN code: SE0023135298 Order book ID: 407579 Maximum number of shares to be listed: 500,000,000 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Large Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO



ICB Classification Industry code: 30 Financials Supersector code: 3010 Banks

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that NOBA Bank Group AB (publ), company registration number 556647-7286, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met, first day of trading is expected to September 26 2025.As per today's date the company has a total of 500,000,000 shares.Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 26 up and including September 29 2025, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 43 and 201 in the prospectus.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone 46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.