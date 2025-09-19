Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 17:42 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Unveils Xinghe AI Campus Full-Scope Security Solution, Pioneering a New Paradigm for Campus Protection in the AI Era

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Huawei unveiled its Xinghe AI Campus Full-Scope Security Solution-an innovative offering that harnesses AI technologies to extend security protection from the digital world to the physical world, enabling campus-wide comprehensive protection.

Shawn Zhao, President of the Campus Network Domain at Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, giving a speech

Today's campus networks have evolved beyond traditional connectivity to become platforms that connect and sense everything. To meet the growing security demands, they must continuously strengthen internal defense to safeguard the digital world, while also sensing people, things, and environments to address security challenges in the physical world.

Shawn Zhao stated, "To tackle security risks on campus networks, Huawei has launched the Xinghe AI Campus Full-Scope Security Solution. With asset security, transmission security, spatial security, and privacy security, the solution redefines protection across digital and physical worlds."

  • Asset security: Huawei's AI-powered endpoint clustering and comprehensive fingerprint database enable 100% identification of endpoint assets. AI-powered traffic feature detection can identify abnormal endpoint behavior within 30 seconds and automatically control it in just 1 second, enabling full enterprise asset visibility and control.
  • Transmission security: Huawei's unique Wi-Fi Shield technology addresses Wi-Fi security concerns by leveraging AI-based signal scrambling to eliminate the risk of data eavesdropping at the physical layer. Beyond this, end-to-end MACsec encryption and post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms secure the wired side. Over 100 government and financial institutions worldwide have adopted these capabilities to maximally secure their wired and wireless networks.
  • Spatial security: In many privacy-sensitive areas without cameras, Huawei's wireless access point (AP) leverages channel state information (CSI) sensing and AI algorithms to detect centimeter-level micro-motions, accurately detecting human presence within a space. This approach detects intrusions 24/7 without compromising privacy.
  • Privacy security: With built-in AI feature matching algorithms, Huawei's first spycam-detecting AP can combat hidden cameras. It can accurately identify 110 camera models across 62 global brands. In this way, hidden cameras operating via Wi-Fi, cellular networks, or local SD storage can be detected and alerted in real time.

Securing campus networks is no longer optional-it's essential. Huawei remains committed to continuous innovation, empowering intelligent networks and redefining campus security in the AI era.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777205/Shawn_Zhao_President_Campus_Network_Domain_Huawei_s_Data_Communication_Product.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-xinghe-ai-campus-full-scope-security-solution-pioneering-a-new-paradigm-for-campus-protection-in-the-ai-era-302561682.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
