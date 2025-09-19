Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
17.09.25 | 15:02
4,540 Euro
+0,44 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 17:54 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Announcement of Monthly Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 31st August 2025 the Final Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:

Fund Name

Sedol

NAV Per Share

MTD Performance

YTD Performance

NAV Date

BH Macro Ltd

B1NPGV1

$4.42

1.18%

-1.24%

31st August 2025

BH Macro Ltd

B1NP514

431p

1.21%

-0.90%

31st August 2025

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year. MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Enquiries:

bhfa@ntrs.com

Date: 19thSeptember 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
