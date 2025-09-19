Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Sep-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 19 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 65,323 Highest price paid per share: 124.20p Lowest price paid per share: 119.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.0245p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,210,267 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,210,267) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.0245p 65,323

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 664 121.00 09:10:42 00353894870TRLO1 XLON 22 121.60 09:10:43 00353894899TRLO1 XLON 623 121.00 09:11:03 00353895050TRLO1 XLON 334 121.00 09:11:05 00353895072TRLO1 XLON 340 121.00 09:11:05 00353895073TRLO1 XLON 61 120.80 09:18:36 00353897412TRLO1 XLON 567 120.80 09:18:36 00353897413TRLO1 XLON 218 121.00 09:35:46 00353903515TRLO1 XLON 641 120.60 09:41:08 00353904527TRLO1 XLON 647 120.60 09:43:21 00353905385TRLO1 XLON 797 121.00 09:51:02 00353906934TRLO1 XLON 640 120.80 10:06:26 00353912555TRLO1 XLON 640 120.80 10:06:26 00353912556TRLO1 XLON 1278 120.60 10:10:39 00353914595TRLO1 XLON 458 120.80 10:28:48 00353922762TRLO1 XLON 389 120.80 10:28:48 00353922763TRLO1 XLON 656 120.60 10:29:32 00353922967TRLO1 XLON 656 120.20 10:47:01 00353937616TRLO1 XLON 638 120.40 10:47:02 00353937635TRLO1 XLON 621 120.20 10:47:02 00353937639TRLO1 XLON 663 120.20 10:53:27 00353941803TRLO1 XLON 669 120.20 10:53:27 00353941804TRLO1 XLON 616 120.20 10:53:32 00353941852TRLO1 XLON 272 120.20 10:53:32 00353941853TRLO1 XLON 669 120.00 10:53:32 00353941854TRLO1 XLON 600 119.80 10:53:32 00353941859TRLO1 XLON 69 119.80 10:53:32 00353941860TRLO1 XLON 1346 120.00 11:29:58 00353945350TRLO1 XLON 930 120.60 11:37:06 00353945474TRLO1 XLON 582 120.60 11:37:06 00353945475TRLO1 XLON 720 120.40 11:37:41 00353945481TRLO1 XLON 1949 120.40 11:37:41 00353945482TRLO1 XLON 404 121.20 11:51:01 00353946143TRLO1 XLON 604 121.20 11:51:01 00353946144TRLO1 XLON 262 120.80 11:51:01 00353946145TRLO1 XLON 264 120.80 11:51:01 00353946146TRLO1 XLON 88 120.80 11:51:01 00353946147TRLO1 XLON 29 120.80 11:51:01 00353946148TRLO1 XLON 515 121.00 11:51:01 00353946149TRLO1 XLON 128 121.00 11:51:01 00353946150TRLO1 XLON 40 120.80 11:51:02 00353946153TRLO1 XLON 61 120.80 11:51:02 00353946154TRLO1 XLON 640 122.00 12:08:03 00353947287TRLO1 XLON 614 122.00 12:08:03 00353947288TRLO1 XLON 647 122.00 12:15:29 00353947603TRLO1 XLON 647 122.00 12:15:29 00353947604TRLO1 XLON 626 121.60 12:20:41 00353947712TRLO1 XLON 92 121.80 12:20:41 00353947713TRLO1 XLON 613 121.60 12:25:36 00353947942TRLO1 XLON 211 122.80 13:56:00 00353949964TRLO1 XLON 422 122.80 13:56:00 00353949965TRLO1 XLON 615 122.80 13:56:58 00353949980TRLO1 XLON 531 123.00 13:57:25 00353949990TRLO1 XLON 303 123.40 14:12:01 00353950497TRLO1 XLON 312 123.40 14:12:01 00353950498TRLO1 XLON 154 124.20 14:17:52 00353950823TRLO1 XLON 218 124.20 14:17:52 00353950824TRLO1 XLON 322 124.20 14:17:52 00353950825TRLO1 XLON 650 123.80 14:18:39 00353950846TRLO1 XLON 650 124.00 14:18:39 00353950847TRLO1 XLON 643 123.60 14:18:40 00353950848TRLO1 XLON 1107 123.60 14:19:53 00353950866TRLO1 XLON 615 123.40 14:19:53 00353950867TRLO1 XLON 141 123.60 14:20:02 00353950869TRLO1 XLON 37 123.60 14:21:14 00353950900TRLO1 XLON 664 123.40 14:30:52 00353951209TRLO1 XLON 662 123.60 14:32:05 00353951236TRLO1 XLON 653 123.20 14:32:05 00353951243TRLO1 XLON 3468 123.20 14:32:05 00353951244TRLO1 XLON 306 123.20 14:32:05 00353951245TRLO1 XLON

1174 123.20 14:32:05 00353951246TRLO1 XLON 118 123.40 14:32:08 00353951252TRLO1 XLON 1200 123.40 14:32:08 00353951253TRLO1 XLON 267 123.40 14:32:08 00353951254TRLO1 XLON 650 123.20 14:32:18 00353951280TRLO1 XLON 656 122.80 14:34:23 00353951368TRLO1 XLON 166 122.80 14:36:20 00353951491TRLO1 XLON 659 122.80 14:36:20 00353951492TRLO1 XLON 46 122.40 14:40:52 00353951709TRLO1 XLON 598 122.40 14:40:52 00353951710TRLO1 XLON 103 122.40 14:41:32 00353951802TRLO1 XLON 647 122.20 14:46:42 00353952304TRLO1 XLON 1268 122.20 14:46:42 00353952305TRLO1 XLON 606 122.20 14:46:42 00353952306TRLO1 XLON 646 122.00 15:08:14 00353953208TRLO1 XLON 646 122.00 15:08:14 00353953209TRLO1 XLON 646 122.00 15:08:14 00353953210TRLO1 XLON 484 122.00 15:08:14 00353953211TRLO1 XLON 1876 122.60 15:49:42 00353954838TRLO1 XLON 357 122.60 15:50:08 00353954870TRLO1 XLON 1519 122.60 15:50:08 00353954871TRLO1 XLON 235 122.80 15:50:23 00353954876TRLO1 XLON 2001 122.60 15:52:26 00353954942TRLO1 XLON 391 122.80 15:52:39 00353954975TRLO1 XLON 1628 122.80 15:52:39 00353954976TRLO1 XLON 1969 122.60 15:52:47 00353954979TRLO1 XLON 1230 122.40 15:55:25 00353955120TRLO1 XLON 122 122.60 15:55:25 00353955121TRLO1 XLON 1315 122.40 15:55:25 00353955122TRLO1 XLON 240 122.80 15:58:40 00353955297TRLO1 XLON 362 122.80 15:58:40 00353955298TRLO1 XLON 63 122.80 16:03:25 00353955645TRLO1 XLON 138 123.00 16:09:35 00353956179TRLO1 XLON 1164 123.00 16:09:35 00353956180TRLO1 XLON 144 123.00 16:09:35 00353956181TRLO1 XLON 398 123.00 16:09:35 00353956182TRLO1 XLON 658 122.80 16:10:01 00353956198TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

