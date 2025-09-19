

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - OneDigital, backed by Onex Corp. (ONEXF,PK), Friday announced a major investment from Stone Point Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, valuing the company in excess of $7 billion.



The investment would help the company to strengthen its capabilities, and support its continued growth through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.



'This commitment from Stone Point Capital and CPP Investments represents two high-quality investors aligning behind a single platform that integrates across a multitude of verticals,' said Adam Bruckman, President and CEO of OneDigital.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Currently, Onex's stock is trading at $89.64, down 0.34 percent on the OTC Markets.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News