

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have confirmed two new Ebola cases and seven more deaths in the past week. This brings the total to 38 confirmed cases and 23 deaths, according to Africa CDC. Another 10 deaths had been reported earlier in people who were suspected to have Ebola but not confirmed.



Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 523 health workers and contacts in Bulape were vaccinated by Tuesday. WHO officials added that the Ebola response is gaining speed. Now, over 90 percent of contacts of confirmed cases are being monitored, up from just 19 percent two weeks ago, with 943 contacts currently under observation.



At a press briefing, Yap Boum, deputy incident manager for Africa CDC's mpox response, said 23 people are receiving medical care. Of this, 17 are with confirmed Ebola and 6 are suspected cases. Men account for 52 percent of cases, and children make up 44 percent.



Most cases are in six areas of the Bulape health zone in Kasai province. Boum said this shows the outbreak is somewhat contained but still needs close monitoring.



So far, more than 1,000 contacts of infected people have been identified, with about 20 contacts per case, which Boum described as a good sign of active surveillance. Health workers have vaccinated 613 people, including 68 healthcare workers, who are at higher risk because the virus spreads through direct contact with infected body fluids.



