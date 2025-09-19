Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Announces Closing of LIFE Flow-Through Private Placement Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Core Silver Corp. ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5RJ)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered listed issuer financing exemption private placement offering (the "LIFE Offering") by issuing 6,000,000 flow-through units ("LIFE FT Units") of the Company at $0.75 per LIFE FT Unit for gross proceeds of $4,500,000.00. Each LIFE FT Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "LIFE FT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "LIFE Warrant"). Each LIFE FT Share was issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each LIFE Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the LIFE Offering was made to purchasers resident in Canada and in offshore jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Exemption"). The securities issued under the Exemption are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the LIFE Offering to advance the exploration of the Company's Blue Property located in Atlin, British Columbia. The proceeds from the sale of the LIFE FT Units will be used to incur exploration expenses that qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act for purposes of the critical mineral exploration tax credit, and for individual subscribers resident in British Columbia, "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 4.721(1) of the Income Tax Act (British Columbia). Such expenses will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.

About Core Silver Corp.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of 114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The Blue Property lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of the Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CORE SILVER CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the LIFE Offering and future exploration activity on its Blue Property. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that the Company may not use the net proceeds of the LIFE Offering as anticipated; that the Company's exploration model may fail to facilitate any commercial discovery of minerals at the Blue Property; that the Company may not become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers or that the area may be found to lack opportunities for new discoveries and development, as anticipated; that further permits may not be granted in a timely manner, or at all; that the mineral claims may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; there may not be an economic mineral resource; that certain exploration methods, including the Company's proposed exploration model for the Blue Property, may be ineffective or inadequate in the circumstances; that economic, competitive, governmental, geopolitical, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; we may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out or complete our plans. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Except as required by law, the Company will not update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Core Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-silver-announces-closing-of-life-flow-through-private-placement-offering-1076084