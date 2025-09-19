Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") is pleased to announce that it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") due to investor demand. The Offering has been increased to allow up to 7,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at $0.05 per Unit, targeting aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000. In connection therewith, the Company also announces that it has closed a first tranche of the Offering, as described in its News Release of September 9, 2025, pursuant to which it has issued 2,050,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $102,500 (the "Initial Tranche"). Dark Star anticipates closing the remainder of the Offering in the next few weeks.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.075 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following closing.

Proceeds of the Initial Tranche will be used for general working capital.

All securities issued in connection with the Initial Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issue.

In connection with the closing of Initial Tranche, the Company paid an aggregate cash finders' fees of $8,200 and issued 164,000 finder warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to certain eligible finders in connection with the Initial Tranche. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at a price of $0.075 per Finder's Warrant Share until September 19, 2027.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering, including those under the Initial Tranche, will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of uranium and critical mineral resources, that support the safe, sustainable production of clean energy.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Initial Tranche and closing of additional tranches of the Offering. Although the Company believes that and the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including that: the inability of the Company to close further tranches of the Offering; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

