

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The loonie climbed to an 11-day high of 0.9077 against the aussie and 2-week highs of 1.6170 against the euro and 107.44 against the yen.



The loonie edged up to 1.3769 against the greenback, from an early 4-day low of 1.3825.



The loonie is seen finding resistance around 0.89 against the aussie, 1.55 against the euro, 110.00 against the yen and 1.35 against the greenback.



