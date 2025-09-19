Anzeige
WKN: A41DHS | ISIN: FI4000591698 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.09.2025 19:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Digitalist Group Oyj: Digitalist Group structures its financing

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 19 September 2025 at 20:00

Digitalist Group structures its financing

Digitalist Group Plc's ("Digitalist Group" or "Company") has agreed with Turret Oy Ab ("Turret") on a loan amounting to EUR 1,000,000 (the "Loan") in order to strengthen the Company's working capital. The Company has the right to withdraw the Loan in instalments by 31 December 2025 at the latest. The Loan was granted on market terms and it will fall due on 31 December 2026.

Turret is Digitalist Group's largest shareholder.

According to company law legislation relating to related party transactions Digitalist Group's board members Paul Ehrnrooth and Peter Eriksson have not participated in the decision making regarding the Loan.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg,

Tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen,

Tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.