Southside Bancshares, Inc.: Southside Bank Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer, Lee Gibson, Appoints Keith Donahoe as Successor

TYLER, Texas, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") and Southside Bank (the "Bank"), a subsidiary of the Company, has announced the upcoming retirement of Lee Gibson, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and director of the Company and the Bank, effective December 31, 2025. Mr. Gibson will continue as a director of the Company and the Bank. Succeeding him as CEO upon his retirement is Keith Donahoe, current President of the Company and the Bank, who has over 30 years of banking experience.

"It goes without saying that Lee has been a vital part of this organization's success over the last 40-plus years," said Jay Shands, Chairman of the Board of Southside Bank and Southside Bancshares, Inc. "Starting his career with Southside in 1984, Lee has had a front row seat to a vibrant and often tempestuous economic climate, all while leading with a steady hand and providing strong leadership and guidance to the Board and his fellow colleagues. His strong fiscal knowledge and prudent strategies have propelled Southside as one of the leading banks in Texas with a solid framework."

Gibson began his career with Southside Bank in 1984 and has served as CEO since 2017. Southside, which began with just one location on the "southside" of Tyler, is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and operates 53 branches across the state of Texas. Gibson has left a significant mark throughout his impressive career, serving on numerous local, state, and national boards.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and the Southside team," said Shands, "I am forever grateful for Lee's contributions to Southside and wish him well in his next chapter, and I look forward to Southside continuing to excel and grow under Keith's leadership."

Mr. Donahoe has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry and has served as President of Southside since May 2024, overseeing various company-wide functions including credit and commercial lending activities, as well as information technology and bank operations. Upon joining Southside Bank in 2021, he first served as Austin Market President and later as Central Texas Regional President. Prior to joining Southside, he was with Frost Bank, a regional bank in Texas for 26 years, of which he served the last 10 years as an Executive Vice President.

About Southside

Southside Bancshares, Inc., holding company of Southside Bank, is headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $8.34 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025. Southside currently operates 53 branches and a network of 71 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

