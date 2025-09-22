

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Monday release August figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In July, inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year.



Taiwan will see August data for unemployment; in July, the jobless rate was 3.33 percent.



The People's Bank of China will announce its loan prime rate figures; for September, the rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.50 percent, while the overall rate is also called steady at 3.00 percent.



