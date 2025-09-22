

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Airtel Africa PLC (AAF.L), a provider of telecom and mobile money services, said on Monday that it has revised arrangements with Barclays Capital Securities Limited to facilitate its ongoing share repurchase drive, including during its forthcoming closed period.



'The revised arrangements with Barclays are to facilitate the purchase of the remaining amount of up to $20.3m. The share buy-back programme is now anticipated to end on or before 31 March 2026,' the telecom major said.



On May 14, Airtel Africa had announced the commencement of the second tranche of its share repurchase for up to $55 million, which was expected to end on or before November 19.



There will be no change to the total size of the previously declared share repurchase.



