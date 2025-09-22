

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumers remained equally pessimistic in September compared to the previous two months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index stood at -32 in September, the same as in the previous two months.



Moreover, consumer confidence in September was below average over the past twenty years.



Among its components, the economic climate index dropped to -53 from -52 in September as households' assessment of the economic situation over the past twelve months deteriorated slightly.



Meanwhile, the indicator for willingness to buy improved marginally to -18 from -19. Consumers considered September just as unfavorable a time for making major purchases as August.



