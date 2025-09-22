Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Receives Excellent Preliminary Assay Results and Applauds Proposed Nation-Building Golden Triangle Investment

Company Drills 226.54 m of 0.67% CuEq from surface and 100m of 0.91% CuEq in Supergene Zone from surface

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company is pleased to announce it has received excellent preliminary results from the first three drill holes of its Phase 1 drill program at its flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle region.

Highlights

Hole S-051 intersected 226.54m 0.67% CuEq (0.42% Cu & 0.25 g/t Au) from 14m. Including 90m of 1.06% CuEq (0.59% Cu & 0.47 g/t Au) from 14m. Including 40m of 1.56% CuEq (0.89% Cu & 0.68 g/t Au) from 37m.

Hole S-050 intersected 93m 0.91% CuEq (0.55% Cu & 0.37 g/t Au) from 8m.

Hole S-052 intersected 397m of 0.37% CuEq (0.25% Cu & 0.11 g/t Au) from 29m. Including 228m of 0.51% CuEq (0.33% Cu & 0.17 g/t Au) from 17m. Including 90m of 0.74 CuEq (0.51 Cu & 0.23 g/t Au) from 29m.



Additional results from the Phase 1 campaign plus pending data for three (3) more holes from Phase 1 along with assay results are expected in the coming weeks and will be reported as received, vetted and interpreted.

The company has already commenced Phase 2 drilling, which not only aims to expand the shallow supergene footprint, but also confirms the significant oxide footprint at surface which remains open to the northeast and southwest as shown in our Phase 1 results map (see Figure 2).

Company CEO, Darryl Jones comments, "Recent announcements by the Canadian government regarding the fast-tracked mine expansion at the nearby Red Chris Copper-Gold Project as one of five "nation-building" projects has captured the interest and attention of our entire team. Given the many geological similarities between Red Chris and the Star Project, as well as the Golden Triangle region of BC in general, the early returns from our Phase 1 drilling have us excited about the potential for the Star Project to emerge as a prominent copper district in the province."

CEO Jones continues, "the timing of this excellent economic message comes just as we have received strong initial results validating our geologic model of a laterally extensive near-surface supergene copper enriched blanket over hypogene chalcopyrite at depth which underscores the scale and potential at Star Main."

In summary, the initial Phase 1 results from drill holes S-050, S-051 and S-052 confirm a broad near-surface supergene copper enrichment blanket at Star Main covering 300 x 250 m to a depth of 100 m, with multiple intervals at or above the analytical upper limit of 10,000 ppm Cu (=1.00% Cu; minimum values are pending over-limit re-assay).

Star Copper is extremely pleased to report that based on the results from the first three holes of the initial six-hole drill program, the Company now has a greater understanding of the relationship between the Project's fault structure and grade of the supergene zone through the clarification of the transition to hypogene copper mineralization.

Table 1 - Select results from Phase 1 drill campaign at Star Project. Star Copper 2025

Drill Hole ID From To Width (m) CuEq Cu (%) Au (g/t) Category S-050 8 101 93 0.91 0.55 0.36 Supergene Including 15 47 32 1.21 0.76 0.45 Supergene Drill Hole ID From To Width (m) CuEq Cu (%) Au (g/t) Category S-051 14 506 492 0.49 0.32 0.17 Supergene/

Hypogene including 14 240.54 226.54 0.67 0.42 0.25 Supergene/

Hypogene including 14 104 90 1.06 0.59 0.47 Supergene including 34 74 40 1.56 0.89 0.68 Supergene and including 104 506 402 0.37 0.27 0.1 Hypogene including 197.65 233 35.35 0.43 0.32 0.11 Hypogene Drill Hole ID From To Width (m) CuEq Cu (%) Au (g/t) Category S-052 15.2 581 565.8 0.30 0.21 0.09 Leached Cap to Hypogene including 17 245 228 0.51 0.33 0.17 Supergene/

Hypogene including 29 426 397 0.37 0.25 0.11 Leached Cap to Hypogene and 29 119 90 0.74 0.51 0.23 Oxide Zone including 19.95 130.8 110.85 0.69 0.46 0.23 Leached Cap to Hypogene and including 203 238.8 35.8 0.61 0.39 0.21 Hypogene and including 176 238.8 62.8 0.45 0.30 0.16 Hypogene

Table 1 Footnotes: (1) Widths reported are drill widths, true thicknesses are unknown. (2) All assay intervals represent length-weighted averages. (3) Copper equivalent (CuEQ) calculations use metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, and Au US$3000/oz., and conceptual recoveries of: Cu 80%, and Au 80%. Conversion of metals to an equivalent copper grade based on these metal prices is relative to the copper price per unit mass factored by conceptual recoveries for those metals normalized to the conceptualized copper recovery. The metal equivalencies for each metal are added to the copper grade. The general formula for this is: CuEQ% = Cu% + ((Au g/t * Au $ g.*Au Recovery) / ( Cu $/t. * 22.046 *Cu Recovery)) (4) Overlimit assays (Cu<10,000ppm) are pending for S050 from 38-47m-, S051 from 35-38m, 42.6-53m, 56-62m, 68-74m, and S051 from 68-70.25m. Results for these intervals have been capped at 10,000 ppm Cu.

Table 2 - Collar Table - UTM Zone 9N NAD83. Star Copper 2025

Hole_ID UTM_E UTM_N ELEV_M AZIMUTH DIP Depth S_050 339834 6458308 1124 270 -85 101 S_051 339770 6458307 1120 235 -85 539 S_052 339850 6458406 1153 240 -83 674

The first three holes all intersected significant supergene enriched mineralization in the first 100m with a transition to hypogene zonation below the fault structures showing vertical and lateral continuity at depth. Hole S-050, located 50m east of historic hole S-048, was stopped at 101m as it encountered clay gouges but ultimately delivered valuable information regarding the supergene cap. Hole S-051 was collared west of hole S-050 and intersected consistent supergene enrichment in the first 100m which transitioned to hypogene mineralization to a depth of 538m. Hole S-052 was collared 100m north of hole S-050 and was the deepest hole to date ending at approximately 674m. Again, this hole was successful in confirming the supergene system and subsequent transition to hypogene mineralization below the 100m threshold. Hole S-052 intersected a similar zone at the 200m depth level combined with the results including from S-051 confirming robust continuity (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Cross section featuring S-050, S-051 and S-052 looking Northwest.

(Assay data shown with disk color and radius proportional to Cu grade on 2D slice of magnetic vector inversion of airborne geophysical data). Star Copper 2025

Overall, the oxide footprint currently shows that at surface the Star Project holds significant mineral potential. The secondary goal of the Phase 2 drilling will be to confirm hypogene in step outs at depth to increase deposit model confidence of mineralization expansion.

Figure 2 - Star Project Phase 1 Results Map. Star Copper 2025

Key Takeaways and Outlook

Supergene mineralization and transition to Hypogene confirmed by first phase drilling showing the deposit model and consistent mineralization from top of hole to bottom.

Oxide cap open northeast and southwest of supergene zone outlining robust target for Phase 2 drilling which has commenced.

Additional assays pending for phase 1 and Phase 2 drilling.

Multiple targets to test with nested porphyry cluster deposit model, Copper Creek and Star North.

Overlimit samples are still pending for holes S-050, S-051 and S-052.

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~



Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTCQX: STCUF) (FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets,diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-receives-excellent-preliminary-assay-results-and-applauds-proposed-na-1076480