LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Ecora (LSE/TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) a critical minerals focused royalty company, notes the press release issued today by Rainbow Rare Earths Limited ("Rainbow") announcing further successful results from the ongoing test work for the Phalaborwa rare earths project in South Africa.

Ecora holds a 0.85% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Phalaborwa project.

The full announcement from Rainbow can be viewed here: https://tools.eurolandir.com/tools/Pressreleases/GetPressRelease/?ID=7806447&lang=en-GB&companycode=uk-rbw&v=r2022

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations Website: www.ecora-resources.com FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis +44(0) 20 3727 1000 ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-phalaborwa-rare-earths-project-update-1076523