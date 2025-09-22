Anzeige
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
18.09.25 | 14:53
0,900 Euro
+0,67 % +0,006
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2025 09:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project Update

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Ecora (LSE/TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) a critical minerals focused royalty company, notes the press release issued today by Rainbow Rare Earths Limited ("Rainbow") announcing further successful results from the ongoing test work for the Phalaborwa rare earths project in South Africa.

Ecora holds a 0.85% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Phalaborwa project.

The full announcement from Rainbow can be viewed here: https://tools.eurolandir.com/tools/Pressreleases/GetPressRelease/?ID=7806447&lang=en-GB&companycode=uk-rbw&v=r2022

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-phalaborwa-rare-earths-project-update-1076523

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
