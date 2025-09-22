Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro INNOVATE! EMEA 2025 - Discover the Latest Expanded AI Portfolio to Power Data Center and Edge Workloads

Just Released Systems Incorporate NVIDIA RTX Pro and NVIDIA HGX B300 GPUs, and NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 complete rack-scale solutions

Entire AI Portfolio Shipping Worldwide from Manufacturing facilities in the US, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and Malaysia

New Edge-Optimized Systems Featuring Intel® Xeon® 6 SoC processors, NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, and NVIDIA Grace C1

SAN JOSE, Calif. and MADRID, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announced today several new servers and is showcasing its latest AI-optimized systems at the Supermicro INNOVATE! event in Madrid, Spain. As part of the ongoing expansion of Supermicro's EMEA engineering, manufacturing, and sales efforts, the INNOVATE! event will allow customers and channel partners to learn about the full range of Supermicro products with ample opportunity to dig deep with product experts. In addition, attendees will have the chance to explore Supermicro's Data Center Building Block Solutions®, which will deliver the complete IT infrastructure for the next generation of data centers.

"Supermicro INNOVATE! 2025 is where we bring together our European, Middle eastern, and African customers, partners, and the broader technology community to explore state-of-the-art infrastructure technologies and solutions equipped for the future of AI," said Vik Malyala, Managing Director and President, EMEA, at Supermicro. "This event highlights our commitment to delivering the most advanced, energy-efficient solutions to organizations worldwide to achieve better outcomes."

Supermicro's solutions are developed and built in close partnership with AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA. Using Supermicro's modular approach, many configurations can be quickly assembled to optimize support for a wide variety of workloads, from the edge to the data center. Whether it's data center AI training or edge inference, Supermicro designs, produces, and delivers solutions that enable rapid AI training and complex inference near data sources. This reduces network congestion, leading to faster decision-making.

The latest Supermicro AI-optimized systems are now available with the newest generation of GPUs from NVIDIA, the NVIDIA HGXB300 and NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solutions. Many systems are available with liquid cooling, which can reduce data center power consumption by up to 40%.

At the Supermicro INNOVATE! EMEA event in Madrid, Supermicro will show its new AI training servers and the expansion of its edge portfolio with systems optimized for distributed AI workloads, featuring Intel Xeon 6 SoC processors and NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX. These systems are designed to deliver high-performance and power-efficient solutions in environments where energy, cost, and space are key factors. Supermicro is introducing a short-depth 1U system featuring NVIDIA Grace C1, designed to integrate AI into the Radio Access Network (RAN).

Supermicro's New Edge Systems

ARS-111L-FR : A short-depth system powered by NVIDIA Grace C1 CPU with Front I/O, designed for telco cabinets where space and power are at a premium. With up to 2 low-profile GPUs, such as the NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPU, and support for NVIDIA ConnectX ® -7, the ARS-111L-FR provides operators with a future-ready, performance-efficient platform capable of delivering both AI and networking services at the edge.

: A short-depth system powered by NVIDIA Grace C1 CPU with Front I/O, designed for telco cabinets where space and power are at a premium. With up to 2 low-profile GPUs, such as the NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPU, and support for NVIDIA ConnectX -7, the ARS-111L-FR provides operators with a future-ready, performance-efficient platform capable of delivering both AI and networking services at the edge. ARS-E103-JONX : Designed for Edge AI workloads in retail, manufacturing, and other enterprise environments, this compact fanless system, featuring the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, is a highly advanced AI computer for edge applications. It provides power-efficient, high-performance data inferencing, capable of delivering up to 157 TOPS for multiple concurrent AI pipelines, combined with high-speed I/O interface options, including 10 Gb Ethernet, 5G, and Wi-Fi integration.

: Designed for Edge AI workloads in retail, manufacturing, and other enterprise environments, this compact fanless system, featuring the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, is a highly advanced AI computer for edge applications. It provides power-efficient, high-performance data inferencing, capable of delivering up to 157 TOPS for multiple concurrent AI pipelines, combined with high-speed I/O interface options, including 10 Gb Ethernet, 5G, and Wi-Fi integration. SYS-212D-64C-FN8P: This 2U, short-depth system features an Intel Xeon 6 SoC processor with 64 cores and integrated Intel vRAN Boost, delivering improved performance-per-watt for high-traffic networking locations in the telecom network. Additionally, the system comes with built-in time sync and GNSS features, as well as 8 built-in 25 GbE ports, and the option to add more through add-on cards.

Product families at Supermicro INNOVATE!

SuperBlade ® - Flagship green computing solution with maximum performance, higher availability, and lower TCO for stock and option exchanges, AI Inference, Visual Computing, EDA, Data Analytics, HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise workloads. It supports the dual-slot, full-height, full-length GPUs, including NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Server Edition. SuperBlade systems are available in either air-cooled or liquid-cooled configurations.

- Flagship green computing solution with maximum performance, higher availability, and lower TCO for stock and option exchanges, AI Inference, Visual Computing, EDA, Data Analytics, HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise workloads. It supports the dual-slot, full-height, full-length GPUs, including NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Server Edition. SuperBlade systems are available in either air-cooled or liquid-cooled configurations. MicroBlade ® - Highest density and most cost-effective single-socket server solutions for AI Inference, EDA, Hosting, VDI, and Cloud workloads. It also supports the dual-slot, full-height, full-length GPUs, including NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Server Edition.

- Highest density and most cost-effective single-socket server solutions for AI Inference, EDA, Hosting, VDI, and Cloud workloads. It also supports the dual-slot, full-height, full-length GPUs, including NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Server Edition. Edge - High-density processing power in compact form factors optimized for network edge installation. Two new edge systems on display are SYS-112D-42C-FN8P and ARS-E103-JONX, which feature NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, the most versatile AI computer for edge applications.

- High-density processing power in compact form factors optimized for network edge installation. Two new edge systems on display are SYS-112D-42C-FN8P and ARS-E103-JONX, which feature NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, the most versatile AI computer for edge applications. Workstation - Workstation performance and flexibility in a rackmount form factor, offering increased density and security for organizations looking to utilize centralized resources.

- Workstation performance and flexibility in a rackmount form factor, offering increased density and security for organizations looking to utilize centralized resources. Petascale and Top-loading Storage - Density-maximized storage systems optimized for software-defined data centers, with easy-to-deploy 60 or 90 drive bays.

- Density-maximized storage systems optimized for software-defined data centers, with easy-to-deploy 60 or 90 drive bays. 1U and 2U Rackmount Platforms - Flagship-performance Hyper and cloud data center optimized CloudDC supporting up to 4 double-width or 8 single-width GPUs.

- Flagship-performance Hyper and cloud data center optimized CloudDC supporting up to 4 double-width or 8 single-width GPUs. 5U PCIe GPU - Highly flexible, thermally optimized architectures designed to support up to 10 GPUs in a single chassis with air cooling. Key workloads include AI inference and fine-tuning, 3D rendering, simulation, and cloud gaming.

The new systems will be showcased at Supermicro INNOVATE! 2025 and will be available to customers worldwide.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling, or liquid cooling).

