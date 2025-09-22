

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence worsened in September to the lowest level in two-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -18.7 in September from -17.2 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since March 2023.



The decline in September was mainly due to consumers' assessment of their family's current financial situation, as the corresponding index fell significantly to -19.3 from -13.0 in August.



Consumers' views towards their own financial situation in the next twelve months also weakened to -6.7 in September from -5.4 in August.



Meanwhile, opinion regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year remained negative but improved to -21.7 in September from -25.5 a month ago.



Households expect prices to increase at roughly the same pace over the next year as they do at present, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.



