Reply[EXM, STAR: REY] today released a new set of Prebuilt AI Apps: proven Generative AI agents designed to simplify and accelerate the introduction of AI into the enterprise landscape.

By extending the application of AI into value-driven processes, the Prebuilt AI Apps provide a practical and sustainable pathway from experimentation to scaled adoption, delivering measurable impact from the outset.

Prebuilt AI Apps help streamline access to information, improve decision-making quality, and increase operational efficiency through conversational interfaces, structured knowledge bases and orchestrated AI agents. Designed for rapid and sustainable adoption, they deliver immediate benefits by reducing manual effort and accelerating outcomes from the earliest implementation stages.

The new Prebuilt AI Apps introduced by Reply are ready-to-use agentic systems, designed to be applied in a variety of contexts. For example, supporting marketing teams, they enrich campaign briefs with insights based on market trends, customer data and competitor analysis, enabling the development of more targeted, effective and competitive messages. In human resources, they simplify CV updates and create a dynamic skill map that identifies, maps and connects competencies, helping HR teams to enhance talent visibility and foster professional growth

In developing the Prebuilt AI Apps, Reply has combined deep operational process knowledge, curated datasets, and orchestrated AI agents within robust, secure, production-ready solutions. Each application can be further customised or extended by integrating enterprise systems and internal knowledge bases, while ensuring full control over governance and compliance.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

