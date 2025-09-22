Mycronic AB: Mycronic receives order for three mask writers

Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for three mask writers from an existing customer in Asia: one Prexision 8 Evo and two Prexision Lite 8 Evo. The order value is in the range of USD 48-52 million. Delivery of the first Prexision Lite 8 Evo is planned during the second quarter of 2026, the second Prexision Lite 8 Evo during the third quarter of 2026 and the Prexision 8 Evo during the first quarter of 2027.

The Prexision 8 Evo mask writer meets the market's requirements regarding complex patterns for display photomasks. The Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of mainstream photomasks for displays up to G8 mask size.

"We're delighted to receive this significant order. Thanks to our broad product portfolio and wide range of value-adding features, our customer can tailor a solution that meets both current requirements and future ambitions", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers and metrology systems for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

The information in this press release was published on September 22, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

