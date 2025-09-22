

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in Turkey decreased in September to the lowest level in five months, a survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 83.9 in September from 84.3 in August. Moreover, any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.



Consumers' views about the future general economic situation weakened to 78.0 from 78.4.



The index measuring their own financial expectations over the next twelve months rose slightly to 84.0 from 83.8, while that of their present conditions decreased to 67.8 from 70.0.



Consumers were more optimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index climbed to 105.7 in September from 104.8 in the prior month.



