Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has announced its intent to acquire French Orlade Group ("Orlade"), which provides advisory and project management services for capital projects through its subsidiaries, which include Op2 and pmO. The acquisition would significantly expand Accenture's capabilities to help clients optimize their investments in large-scale, long-term projects, such as nuclear power plants, power grids, rolling stock, defense systems and space launch systems.

Op2's services include advising clients on how they can organize and execute capital projects more successfully with lead time reduction expertise, key best practices for large-scale project management and predictive data-driven models. pmO's project management processes and tools help clients deliver capital projects on time and on budget.

Orlade and its subsidiaries would bring approx. 200 professionals, most of which are based in Paris and Bordeaux. The company's international locations include Montréal (Canada) and Brisbane (Australia). Their teams would join Accenture's infrastructure and capital projects practice within Industry X.

Accenture's planned acquisition would come at a time in which organizations developing capital projects are facing many challenges, ranging from increased scrutiny from stakeholders to supply chain issues to staffing shortages to cybersecurity risks. As a result, only 6% of organizations surveyed deliver projects on or ahead of schedule. Two-thirds miss their targets, adding an average of 29% in labor costs and penalty fees to the bill, research from Accenture shows.

Koen Deryckere, Accenture France Benelux market unit lead, said: "This acquisition would strengthen our position in France and boost our ability to help clients reinvent how they plan and execute large-scale projects in the energy, utilities, rail, aerospace and defense sectors. It would enhance our capital project management expertise, from advisory to execution, and leverage advanced technologies like generative AI to drive large-scale, responsible transformation."

Flavien Parrel, who leads Accenture Industry X for France and Benelux, added: "Orlade is an experienced leader in helping organizations successfully plan and execute complex industry projects. Their team's expertise would complement our leadership in digital and technology, where generative AI offers immediate productivity gains to our capital projects clients in areas such as data compilation, analysis, and the production of technical deliverables."

Orlade was founded in 2005 by Pascal Oriot, Sylvain de Robert and Frederic Laforce. In a joint statement, they pointed out that Orlade's expertise in the full lifecycle of capital projects in industrial sectors, combined with Accenture's leadership in digital and AI, would create a unique capability to deliver future standout projects for clients. Together, both companies could help clients navigate complexity with clarity, bold thinking and a clear focus on delivery.

Accenture has been scaling its capabilities for helping clients with their infrastructure and capital projects in Europe and North America continuously over the past two years. Earlier in 2025, it acquired construction consultancy Soben in Scotland and engineering managed services company IQT Group in Italy. In 2024, it bought BOSLAN, a management services provider for net-zero infrastructure in Spain. In 2023, US advisory and management company Anser Advisory and Canadian consulting and program management company Comtech became part of Accenture.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

