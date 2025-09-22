Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") announces additional drill results from the summer 2025 drill program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. The program focused on short, near-surface infill and confirmation drill holes at the West, Adit, and South Zones. Results from 10 diamond drill holes totaling 1173 metres completed at the West Zone and three diamond drill holes totaling 232 metres completed at the South Zone are presented herein.

Highlights:

Drill results confirm shallow, higher-grade mineralization at the West Zone, including strongly elevated-gold values in several drill holes .

Most drill holes ended in mineralization and the West Zone remains open in several directions .

West Zone drill intersections include (Figures 2 & 3, Table 1): AXE-25-009 intersected strong localized gold mineralization assaying 2.11 g/t Au, 0.21% Cu and 1.20 g/t Ag over 7 meters from 84 metres to 91 metres within 0.28 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu and 0.54 g/t Ag (0.33% CuEq) over 103 metres from 38 metres to 141 metres. AXE-25-006 intersected 0.41% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au and 0.90 g/t Ag (0.51% CuEq) over 21 metres from 81 metres to 102 metres within 0.22% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au and 0.74 g/t Ag (0.29% CuEq) over 138 metres from 3 metres to 141 metres.

Three additional holes were drilled at the northeastern extension of the South Zone (formerly Mid Zone) in an area with limited previous drilling . The results confirm near-surface mineralization over a width of approximately 350 metres and suggest there is further potential to expand the South Zone to the east .

All results from the 2025 summer drill program have now been reported. Results will be used to develop a Resource Estimate for the West, South and Adit Zones as part of the initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the MPD Project planned for Q4 2025.

Resource estimation work remains on budget and on schedule.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak, said, "The West Zone keeps delivering attractive drill results with this year's program confirming shallow, gold-rich mineralization and good grades seen in past drilling. This bodes well for future economics and underscores the West Zone's important role for the full MPD mineral resource estimate expected in the fourth quarter. At the South Zone, we received encouraging results near surface from an area with very limited drilling, pointing to the potential to expand this already substantial zone. We look forward to drilling this area further."

Figure 1: MPD Project - location map and Mineral Deposits/mineralized zones. West Zone and final South Zone results reported herein.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/267256_78cdc962a479e80c_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan map showing West Zone drilling to date. New 2025 holes at West Zone reported herein are bold traces with assays. Bar graphs show downhole copper (green) and gold (red) values for the Kodiak drilling. Background is the colour-contoured copper-in soil data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/267256_78cdc962a479e80c_003full.jpg

Figure 3: West Zone - Holes AXE-25-001 to AXE-25-010 long section (looking west).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/267256_78cdc962a479e80c_004full.jpg

Drilling at the West Zone has intersected mineralization over an area of 650 metres by 300 metres and from surface to a depth of 960 metres. The West Zone is interpreted to be open to the south and west, as well as at depth. Copper and gold mineralization in the West Zone is hosted within diorite porphyry, andesitic volcanic rocks, and heterolithic volcaniclastic breccia. The highest grade copper intersections are associated with magnetite rich, skarn-style mineralization (locally up to 50% of the host rock) that include highly elevated gold values (see July 27, 2023 news release). The 2025 drilling corroborated historical results in the near surface and will be used to support the development of a Mineral Resource at the West Zone.

Figure 4: Plan map showing South Zone drilling to date. New 2025 holes at South Zone reported herein are bold traces with assays. Bar graphs show downhole copper (green) and gold (red) values for the Kodiak drilling. Background is the colour-contoured copper-in soil data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/267256_78cdc962a479e80c_005full.jpg

Three additional holes, one of which was lost due to poor ground conditions, were drilled at the northeastern extension of the South Zone (formerly called the Mid Zone). The South Zone consists of altered and mineralized volcanic rocks and altered, coarse-grained monzonite porphyry stocks. Mineralization is predominantly copper with lesser gold and minor molybdenum. The 2025 drill holes reported herein are located to the east side of the South Zone and indicate a potential extension of the zone. Drilling in this area is limited, and further work is warranted to determine the extent of the mineralization and how it is related to the South Zone porphyry system.

Table 1: 2025 West and South Zone Weighted Assay Intervals for holes AXE-25-001 to AXE-25-013 (see Figures 2 & 3).

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval** (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq* West Zone AXE-25-001 17 129 112 0.17 0.08 0.66 0.23 AXE-25-002 30 123 93 0.16 0.17 0.60 0.27 Includes 33 57 24 0.31 0.29 1.07 0.51 AXE-25-003 13 102 89 0.15 0.20 0.64 0.29 AXE-25-004 18 66 48 0.17 0.13 0.53 0.26 AXE-25-005 18 39 21 0.08 0.10 0.41 0.15 And 52.5 63 10.5 0.12 0.35 0.85 0.36 AXE-25-006 3 141 138 0.22 0.11 0.74 0.29 Includes 33 42 9 0.67 0.15 2.75 0.79 and includes 81 102 21 0.41 0.15 0.90 0.51 AXE-25-007 9 84.8 75.8 0.13 0.21 0.62 0.27 AXE-25-008 0.3 60 59.7 0.24 0.12 0.79 0.32 Includes 33 47 14 0.58 0.18 1.56 0.70 And 99 114 15 0.11 0.11 0.70 0.19 AXE-25-009 9 21 12 0.15 0.10 0.49 0.22 And 37.5 141 103.5 0.14 0.28 0.54 0.33 Includes 84 91 7 0.21 2.11 1.20 N/A and includes 105 114 9 0.46 0.27 1.15 0.64 AXE-25-010 2 22 20 0.16 0.13 0.46 0.24 And 44.5 56.5 12 0.08 0.03 0.35 0.10 And 88 94 6 0.22 0.16 1.25 0.33 South Zone AXE-25-011 49.6 60 10.4 0.07 0.02 1.31 0.09 AXE-25-012 10.5 16.5 6 0.34 0.03 75.96 N/A AXE-25-013 15 131 116 0.14 0.03 3.01 0.17 includes 75.9 131 55.1 0.19 0.03 3.70 0.23

*Copper equivalent grades (%CuEq) are for comparative purposes only to express the combined abundance of copper, gold, and silver. Metallurgical recovery is assumed as 82% for copper, 60% for gold and 54% for silver as determined by Kodiak metallurgical testing as stated in the Mineral Resource Estimate (see news release June 25, 2025). Metal prices used in calculations are: US$4.20/lb copper, US$2,600/oz gold, and US$30/oz silver, using the formula: CuEq = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.6606 + Ag(g/t) x 0.0069

**Intervals are downhole drilled core intervals. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization.

Table 2: 2025 Diamond Drill Collar Information: West and South Zones

Hole ID Easting

(UTM Z10) Northing

(UTM Z10) Elevation

(m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip

(degrees) EOH

(m) Reported AXE-25-001 677391 5502769 1387 0 -90 152.5 West AXE-25-002 677394 5502819 1391 270 -65 123 West AXE-25-003 677389 5502889 1398 0 -90 102 West AXE-25-004 677387 5502888 1398 270 -50 93 West AXE-25-005 677388 5502890 1398 90 -55 103.5 West AXE-25-006 677382 5502968 1404 90 -75 149 West AXE-25-007 677399 5503050 1410 90 -70 84.8 West AXE-25-008 677406 5503126 1414 270 -65 120 West AXE-25-009 677491 5503126 1416 210 -60 147 West AXE-25-010 677344 5503020 1402 0 -90 98.5 West AXE-25-011 678655 5502112 1214 145 -45 84.2 South AXE-25-012 678624 5502129 1218 210 -45 16.5* South AXE-25-013 678624 5502129 1218 210 -45 131 South

* Drill hole did not reach target depth.

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and QA/QC Procedures

All core samples are delivered to accredited laboratory Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) Kamloops, BC, for preparation and Fire Assay prior to being shipped to their Ancaster, Ontario Laboratory for Multi-element analysis. The samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay fusion with an AA finish. If samples return gold values over 10ppm, samples are reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples then undergo four acid digestion and ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements. Samples that return copper values above 10,000 ppm are further analysed using a "near-total" digestion, ICP-OES package. Actlabs meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. In addition to Actlabs quality assurance-quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Kodiak implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials, at a rate of one per ten samples.

Dave Skelton, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information used in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. Kodiak Copper's most advanced asset is the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a top-tier mine. To date, drilling has outlined seven substantial mineralized zones across the property, and Kodiak is delivering an Initial Resource estimate for MPD in 2025. The estimate for the first four mineralized zones has already highlighted the project's scale and potential. Drill results on the remaining three zones from Kodiak's 2025 exploration program will be incorporated into the full Initial Resource estimate, expected by year end. With known mineralized zones open to expansion and multiple untested targets, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the district-scale potential of MPD to build critical mass and make the next discovery.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

