Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko flagship store opens in Hong Kong

Marimekko flagship store opens in Hong Kong

Finnish lifestyle design house Marimekko celebrates the official opening of a flagship store in Hong Kong on 16 October 2025. Located in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay, a bustling epicenter of premium fashion and lifestyle brands serving both local and tourist shoppers, the Leighton Road Marimekko store originally opened in 2012 has found a new, refurbished home on the same street and re-opens as a flagship store. The store is operated by the established fashion and lifestyle retail specialist Sidefame Ltd, Marimekko's loose franchise partner in the Hong Kong and China markets since 2011.

"We believe that even in a digitalized world, creative and emotionally engaging physical retail concepts play an important role as the hearts of brand culture, fueling omnichannel growth. We are excited together with our esteemed partner Sidefame to take this next step in Hong Kong to build up the Marimekko phenomenon. The experiential and modular flagship at Leighton Road follows our most updated store concept and acts as a window to Marimekko's optimistic lifestyle philosophy and art of printmaking, inspiring both new and existing customers," says Natacha Defrance, Senior Vice President, Sales, Region East at Marimekko.

The new flagship store's exterior highlights Marimekko's celebrated Unikko print, whereas the interior design is inspired by Marimekko's own textile printing factory in Helsinki, Finland. The store features a curated assortment of Marimekko's lifestyle products ranging from fashion, bags and accessories to home items, including printed fabrics.

During the strategy period of 2023-2027, Marimekko is focused on scaling its business, with Asia as the most important geographical area for international growth. The company approaches its market areas through key cities, such as Hong Kong. Renowned as a major hub for creativity, fashion and design, Hong Kong provides an opportunity to build brand awareness and positioning with a wider impact in Asia. Marimekko operates in Asia mainly through a loose franchise partnership model.

