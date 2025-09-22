

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Four nations - the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal have formally recognised Palestine to protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people.



In apparently coordinated announcement Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on X his government 'recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the state of Palestine and the State of Israel.'



Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the UK's recognition of a Palestinian state on Sunday, but at the same time made it clear that Hamas will have no role in the future of Palestine and reiterated his call for them to release the hostages immediately and unconditionally.



He urged that the Israeli government must also change course - halting their offensive in Gaza, letting the desperately needed humanitarian aid in, and stopping their illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank.



In July, Keir had pledged to act if the situation did not change and firmly believes that the UK has a moral responsibility to do everything it can to support a peaceful future for Israel and Palestine - the prospect of which is slipping further away.



UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the UK will continue to provide technical and financial support to the Palestinian Authority as it delivers promised reforms and builds the State of Palestine, including through the work of UK Envoy for Palestinian Authority Governance Sir Michael Barber.



Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has committed to conduct extensive reforms, including organising new elections within a year of a ceasefire.



Announcing its decision to recognize a Palestinian state, Portugal said that a two-state solution was the 'only path to a just and lasting peace.'



