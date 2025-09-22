

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily in the past 24 hours while gold jumped to touch a fresh high. The contrasting market moves came even as markets waited for key economic data releases from the U.S. as well as speeches by slew of Fed officials.



Bitcoin slipped more than 2 percent whereas Ethereum tumbled more than 6 percent in the past 24 hours. Gold futures and spot gold, both touched record highs in the day's trade.



Markets are awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Tuesday, the final update on second quarter U.S. GDP on Thursday as well as PCE-based inflation readings on Friday to throw hints on the Fed's monetary policy and interest rate trajectory.



Gold Futures for December settlement is currently trading at $3,758.60 per troy ounce, implying overnight gains of 1.4 percent. Spot Gold is currently trading at $3,723.17 per troy ounce, implying overnight gains of 1.04 percent. Spot Gold touched a record high of $3,726.51 whereas Gold Futures touched an all-time high of $3,760.95.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 97.54, versus 97.64 at the previous close.



Overall crypto market capitalization declined more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours to $3.87 trillion.



7 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have gained more than a percent whereas 84 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have slipped more than a percent in the past 24 hours. 28th ranked mantle (MNT) is the highest-ranking cryptocurrency to trade with gains on an overnight basis.



76th ranked PAX Gold (PAXG) and 84th ranked Tether Gold (XAUt), cryptocurrencies in the Tokenized Gold category rallied more than a percent, mirroring the rally in the yellow metal.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $112,539.22 recording overnight losses of 2.8 percent. BTC had ranged between $115,834.79 and $112,209.01 in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is currently trading about 10 percent below the all-time-high of $124,457.12 recorded on August 14.



Ethereum also slipped 6.7 percent overnight to trade at $4,168.49. Ether's current trading price is 16 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $4,499.39 and $4,142.03.



4th ranked XRP dropped 5.6 percent overnight to trade at $2.81, around 27 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked BNB declined 3.8 percent overnight at its current trading price of $1,019.54.



The price of 6th ranked Solana plunged 7.3 percent overnight to $221.24.



8th ranked Dogecoin tumbled 10.6 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2386.



TRON ranked 9th overall slipped 2.4 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3354.



10th ranked Cardano slipped 7.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.8182.



30th ranked Story (IP) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of more than 9.8 percent. 54th ranked MYX Finance (MYX) surged 3.11 percent.



46th ranked Pi (PI) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 19 percent. 49th ranked Pump.fun (PUMP) also erased more than 16 percent in the past 24 hours.



