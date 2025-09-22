DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director's notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director's notification 22-Sep-2025 / 11:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Richard Robinow (a director of REA) has advised the company that, on 18 September 2025, his wife, Phebe Robinow, transferred to their son, by way of gift, her entire personal holding of ordinary shares in Emba Holdings Limited (" Emba"), a company wholly owned by the Robinow family and a substantial shareholder in REA. Luke Robinow is the President Director of REA's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations, and, as previously announced, will be appointed managing director of REA with effect from January 2026. There has been no change to Emba's holding of 13,022,420 ordinary shares (29.71 per cent) in REA. Enquiries: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 402733 EQS News ID: 2201366 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

