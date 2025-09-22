

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are modestly lower on Monday with investors making cautious moves, looking ahead to the data on manufacturing and services sector activity in major European economies, and a key U.S. inflation reading this week.



The benchmark CAC 40, which drifted down to 7,801.17 earlier in the session, was down 17.10 points or 0.22% at 7,836.49 a few minutes ago.



Stellantis, down more than 3%, is the biggest loser in the CAC 40 index. Capgemini is trading 2.2% down, Societe Generale is down 1.4% and Renault is lower by about 1.3%.



Schneider Electric, Accor, BNP Paribas, Saint Gobain, Kering, Pernod Ricard and Michelin are down 0.5 to 1.1%.



Legrand is gaining 1.2% and Engie is up 1.1%. Credit Agricole, Thales, Edenred, ArcelorMittal and Airbus are up 0.4 to 0.6%.



Safran is up by about 0.5% after the company announced plans to purchase to €500 million of its own shares between September 22 and December 5 under an existing buyback program authorized in May.



