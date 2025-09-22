

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails as world markets brace for key tech industry earnings, crucial economic data as well as speeches by a slew of central bank officials.



Wall Street Futures are trading with mild losses. Benchmarks in Europe have mostly declined. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has declined. Ten-year bond yields have eased across most regions. Both the crude oil benchmarks have declined more than half a percent. Gold surged to touch a fresh all-time high amidst focus on the Fed's easing cycle and renewed geopolitical tensions. Cryptocurrencies tumbled.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,197.90, down 0.25% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,650.30, down 0.21% Germany's DAX at 23,499.35, down 0.62% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,223.70, up 0.08% France's CAC 40 at 7,838.63, down 0.19% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,442.95, down 0.28% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 45,506.00, up 1.02% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,810.90, up 0.43% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,828.58, up 0.22% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,344.14, down 0.76%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1776, up 0.26% GBP/USD at 1.3495, up 0.19% USD/JPY at 147.93, down 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.6595, up 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.3806, up 0.18% Dollar Index at 97.41, down 0.24%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.131%, down 0.22% Germany at 2.7372%, down 0.47% France at 3.549%, down 0.22% U.K. at 4.7000%, down 0.36% Japan at 1.661%, up 1.28%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $66.33, down 0.52%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $62.07, down 0.53%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,760.22, up 1.47%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $112,663.55, down 2.61% Ethereum at $4,175.13, down 6.52% XRP at $2.80, down 5.68% BNB at $1,022.21, down 3.59% Solana at $221.26, down 7.20%



