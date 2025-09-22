One Oral and Four Poster Presentations Highlight Seralutinib's Potential Across Pulmonary Hypertension and Fibrotic Lung Disease

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced that five scientific presentations related to seralutinib will be presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2025, which takes place from September 27th through October 1st in Amsterdam, Netherlands and online. Gossamer Bio and the Chiesi Group are jointly developing seralutinib under a global collaboration agreement.

ERS 2025 Presentation Details:

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session Title: From omics to targets: emerging insights into chronic pulmonary disease mechanisms (Session 94)

Session Date Time: September 28th, 9:30am 10:45am CEST

Location: Amtrium

Abstract Number: OA1201

Presentation Title: Seralutinib targets fibrotic pathways in IPF: Evidence from single-cell transcriptomics

Presenter: Dr. Rui Benfeitas (Chiesi Group)

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session Title: Preclinical insights into rare diseases (Session 75)

Session Date Time: September 28th, 8:00am 9:30am CEST

Location: PS-7

Abstract Number: PA1039

Presentation Title: Seralutinib demonstrates in vitro reduction of vascular inflammatory drivers underlying pulmonary hypertension

Presenter: Dr. Zhaoqing Ding (Gossamer Bio)

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session Title: Translational studies in interstitial lung disease of known causes (Session 149)

Session Date Time: September 28th, 12:30pm 2:00pm CEST

Location: PS-34

Abstract Number: PA1864

Presentation Title: Seralutinib shows significant anti-fibrotic effects: Evidence from patient-derived models

Presenter: Dr. Ravikumar Sitapara (Gossamer Bio)

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session Title: Pulmonary arterial hypertension: risk assessment and impact of current and newly developed treatments (Session 423)

Session Date Time: September 30th, 8:00am 9:30am CEST

Location: PS-38

Abstract Number: PA5143

Presentation Title: Seralutinib increases small pulmonary artery vessel volume and reduces vessel wall remodeling: Insights from AI-driven CT imaging analysis

Presenter: Dr. Raúl San José Estépar (Brigham Women's Hospital)

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session Title: Pulmonary arterial hypertension: risk assessment and impact of current and newly developed treatments (Session 423)

Session Date Time: September 30th, 8:00am 9:30am CEST

Location: PS-38

Abstract Number: PA5144

Presentation Title: Seralutinib decreases endotrophin (PRO-C6) production, a mediator of fibrosis and inflammation, in an in vitro model of pulmonary fibrosis

Presenter: Dr. Zhaoqing Ding (Gossamer Bio)

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with, pulmonary hypertension.

