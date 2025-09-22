Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in assistive mobility devices, today announced its participation in the Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, taking place September 29-30, 2025, at the Parq Hotel and Casino in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Eugene Cherny, Cheelcare's Co-Founder and CEO will present at 9:30 AM September 30th on the company's recent developments and its strategic plan.

The Smallcap Discoveries Conference brings together a select group of Canadian growth companies and engaged investors in a curated format that includes corporate presentations, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings. The event aims to strengthen Canada's microcap ecosystem by improving access to capital, fostering innovation, and building long-term investor relationships.

"We see the conference as an important opportunity to share how our company is addressing the critical mobility needs of people with physical disabilities," said Eugene Cherny, Co-Founder and CEO of Cheelcare. "It's also a chance to show how the business community can actively support real life-changing innovation and help bring mobility-related solutions to more people worldwide."

Investors who wish to schedule a meeting with Cheelcare during the event are encouraged to contact the conference coordinator at trevor@smallcapdiscoveries.com.

Passes for the Smallcap Discoveries Conference are available here.

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is Canada's leading small-cap investment community, dedicated to uncovering high-quality, under-followed companies with strong growth potential. Founded and led by veteran investors, the platform provides in-depth research, exclusive insights, and direct access to emerging opportunities in the micro and small-cap space. Through its premium membership, conferences, and educational resources, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with exceptional companies, helping members identify tomorrow's leaders today.

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life.

For more information, please visit: www.cheelcare.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, market demand, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory approvals. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266151

SOURCE: Smallcap Discoveries