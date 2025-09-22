

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illegal crossings of immigrants to the U.S. mainland in August remained historically low, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.



Releasing operational statistics for August 2025, CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said, 'We are proving every day that tough, consistent enforcement works. Border crossings are at record lows, mass catch-and-release is over, and our agents are delivering results for the American people.'



During last month, CBP agents engaged in 26,197 encounters nationwide, which is 93 percent below the peak of the Biden administration's 370,883.



CBP agents made 6,319 Border Patrol apprehensions on the southwest border, which is less than what was apprehended in four days in August 2024.



CBP recorded 204 apprehensions per day, while there were no parole releases - compared to 10,186 released by the Border Patrol under the Biden administration along the southwest border in August 2024.



CBP plays a central role in executing the President's tariff policy as trade enforcement and revenue collection authorities. This has included the implementation of 32 presidential tariff actions directed by the Trump administration.



In August 2025 alone, CBP processed $261 billion in imports, and identified $29.2 billion in duties.



From January 20 through August 31, CBP collected $171.3 billion from all tariffs, taxes, and fees.



