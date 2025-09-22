

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth moderated in August after rebounding in the previous month, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



At constant prices, retail sales rose 3.1 percent annually in August, slower than the 4.8 percent increase in July. The expected growth rate was 3.3 percent.



Sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear advanced by 18.9 percent, and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment grew by 13.9 percent. On the other hand, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products were 3.4 percent lower.



On a monthly basis, sales decreased 0.4 percent in August, reversing a 4.4 percent strong recovery in July



