Spinnaker Support (Spinnaker), the Oracle, SAP and VMware software support specialist trusted by over 1,000 global clients, including many of the world's leading banks, telcos and utility companies, announces today that it will provide support for organizations running vSphere 7 indefinitely meaning organizations running vSphere 7 for as long as they want past Broadcom's End of General Support Deadline (EoGS) of October 2, 2025.

From October 2, 2025, Broadcom will no longer provide technical support, security patches, or updates for vSphere 7.x, and customers will need to upgrade to a newer version if they want to remain supported. If customers decide not to upgrade or simply don't have the budget to do so, systems will become vulnerable.

"Broadcom is essentially telling customers "Upgrade now or you'll be left behind", and we believe that is wrong," said Shane O'Rourke, Senior Director of VMware Global Support Services, Spinnaker Support. "This is why today we are announcing that VMware customers running vSphere 7 can continue to do so as long as they want and remain supported by our team of VMware experts. This once again demonstrates Broadcom's attitude towards customers and ultimately forcing them to upgrade when they are happy with their current version."

"Many of the customers I talk to are still running on version 7, often because it's "just working" and nobody wants to fix what isn't broken. But as support winds down, the risks for these customers only compound: no more CVEs, no more zero-day patches, and no guarantees if something fundamental fails. From my perspective, now is the time to step back and look at what's actually right for your business, your use cases, and your environment, not just what the vendor lifecycle dictates," added O'Rourke.

David McDougall, CRO, Spinnaker Support commented: "Since the Broadcom acquisition, ambiguity is the only thing we've been able to count on. Customers distrust the licensing changes, many outright reject the move to a subscription model, and most simply want to avoid getting caught in another round of sudden price hikes, changing terms, or forced upgrades driven by the vendor. VMware has unwittingly pushed many customers into running their environments unsupported. The decision to shed your support contract isn't something anyone is doing without serious consideration, and many customers feel like they have no alternative in the face of the VMware changes. It's critical that organizations know that there is an alternative support option available to them."

For more information about Spinnaker Support's VMware support offering, visit https://www.spinnakersupport.com/vmware/.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is entrusted by over 1,000 companies worldwide to solve their most pressing and essential enterprise software needs.

Spinnaker Support experts provide an extensive services portfolio of third-party support, managed services, consulting, and state-of-the-art security to optimize clients' software ecosystems. They support Oracle, SAP, and VMware freeing up valuable capital and resources so customers can maximize the security and performance of their enterprise software ecosystem with certainty. With Spinnaker, enterprises are empowered to make software decisions based on their business initiatives rather than their enterprise software provider's roadmap.

