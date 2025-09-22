

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. forces have killed a Syria-based Islamic State external operations planner.



The senior ISIS operative was killed in a raid conducted by U.S. Central Command forces in Syria, CENTCOM said in a press release.



Omar Abdul Qader was 'actively seeking to attack the United States'. His death disrupts the terrorist organization's ability to plot and carry out future attacks threatening Americans and its partners, according to CENTCOM.



'We will not yield in our pursuit of terrorists seeking to attack the United States, our forces, or allies and partners abroad,' said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. 'I commend the efforts of our skilled war fighters and all who supported them during the mission.'



