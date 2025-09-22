

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices decreased for the seventh straight month in August, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Output prices in the manufacturing industry dropped 3.0 percent year-over-year in August, though slower than the 3.5 percent decrease in July.



Factory gate prices for vegetables and animal oils and fats fell by 16.2 percent, while those for chemicals and chemical products grew 30.8 percent from last year.



Prices for domestic sales increased 1.2 percent in August from a year ago, while export market prices decreased by 3.4 percent.



Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices fell 4.0 percent annually in August, while those for construction products rose by 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices remained flat in August, following a 0.5 percent fall in July.



