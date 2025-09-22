Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5H7 | ISIN: SE0010323998 | Ticker-Symbol: B9C
Frankfurt
22.09.25 | 09:10
2,050 Euro
+1,49 % +0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BALCO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALCO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0502,08015:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2025 14:10 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Balco Group AB: Balco Group appoints Viktor Arvidsson as new CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Balco Group has appointed Viktor Arvidsson as its new CFO and Head of Investor Relations. He will assume his position no later than Q1 2026 and will also join the Group Management Team.

Viktor has a solid background in finance and leadership. He most recently served as Finance Director at Elitfönster, part of the Inwido Group. Prior to that, he had a long career at Swedish Match, where he held various senior management positions in finance at both company and divisional level.

"We are very pleased to welcome Viktor to Balco Group. His experience from listed and manufacturing companies with strong roots in Småland, combined with his international background and proven ability to lead transformation and profitability initiatives, makes him a valuable addition to our management team and well suited to contribute to our continued development," says Camilla Ekdahl, CEO of Balco Group.

For more information, please contact:
Camilla Ekdahl
CEO Balco Group
Email: camilla.ekdahl@balco.se
Mobile: +46 706 06 30 32

Jesper Magnusson
Head of HR & Communications
Email: jesper.magnusson@balco.se
Mobile: +46 733 456 141

About Balco Group
Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to enhancing quality of life, safety and the value of housing. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group maintains full control of its value chain - from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company today employs approximately 550 people and is the market leader in Scandinavia, with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and Balco Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.