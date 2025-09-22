Balco Group AB: Balco Group appoints Viktor Arvidsson as new CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Balco Group has appointed Viktor Arvidsson as its new CFO and Head of Investor Relations. He will assume his position no later than Q1 2026 and will also join the Group Management Team.

Viktor has a solid background in finance and leadership. He most recently served as Finance Director at Elitfönster, part of the Inwido Group. Prior to that, he had a long career at Swedish Match, where he held various senior management positions in finance at both company and divisional level.

"We are very pleased to welcome Viktor to Balco Group. His experience from listed and manufacturing companies with strong roots in Småland, combined with his international background and proven ability to lead transformation and profitability initiatives, makes him a valuable addition to our management team and well suited to contribute to our continued development," says Camilla Ekdahl, CEO of Balco Group.

For more information, please contact:

Camilla Ekdahl

CEO Balco Group

Email: camilla.ekdahl@balco.se

Mobile: +46 706 06 30 32

Jesper Magnusson

Head of HR & Communications

Email: jesper.magnusson@balco.se

Mobile: +46 733 456 141

About Balco Group

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to enhancing quality of life, safety and the value of housing. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group maintains full control of its value chain - from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company today employs approximately 550 people and is the market leader in Scandinavia, with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and Balco Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.