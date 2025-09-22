Labor Smart, Inc. Powers Adios Spirits With Netflix Broadcaster Ernesto Amador to Target the Exploding RTD Market

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) today announced a consulting agreement with Ernesto Amador, internationally renowned sports broadcaster and cultural figure. Amador, who recently served as the Spanish-language voice for Netflix's historic Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford super fight, will join the Adios Spirits team as Strategic Brand Ambassador and Market Development Consultant. His role will help advance the Company's mission to position Adios Spirits as a leading ready-to-drink (RTD) brand in the marketplace.

Adios Spirits: A Flagship Brand on the Rise

Adios Spirits is the flagship brand of Labor Smart, Inc., a tequila-based RTD built around celebration, authenticity, and cultural identity. The brand is already aligned with Cookies, the global lifestyle powerhouse founded by Berner. Recognized as one of the most influential names in music, culture, and lifestyle branding, Cookies has become a multi-billion-dollar platform with global retail presence. Through this built-in connection, Adios gains instant cultural relevance and credibility in markets where lifestyle and community drive consumer loyalty.

A Storied Career of Influence

Amador has worked alongside some of boxing's most legendary names, including Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Álvarez, Julio César Chávez, and Juan Manuel Márquez. His voice has brought excitement to championship boxing, international soccer matches, and UFC events, reaching millions across Latin America, the United States, and Europe. His recent work with Netflix showcased his global reach and credibility, cementing him as one of the most respected voices in sports broadcasting.

Supporting Adios' Growth Strategy

As part of this agreement, Amador will:

Support the promotion and expansion of Adios Spirits through sports, media, and cultural channels;

Provide market introductions, endorsements, and event activations to raise brand visibility;

Collaborate with the team to secure sponsorships, distribution opportunities, and media exposure ;

Participate in live appearances and content creation to highlight Adios Spirits as a premium RTD brand.

Executive Commentary

Luis Sequeira, Board Member of Labor Smart, Inc., commented:

"Ernesto Amador adds tremendous credibility and reach to the Adios Spirits team. His long history with champions like Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Álvarez, combined with his recent work on Netflix's global stage, strengthens our efforts to position Adios as a dominant player in the RTD market. With the cultural weight of Cookies already tied to this brand, we have a formula for explosive growth."

Tom Zarro, Chairman of the Board, added:

"Adios Spirits is our flagship brand, and every move we make is designed to accelerate its path to leadership in the RTD category. Adding Ernesto Amador alongside the established Cookies partnership brings sports credibility and cultural influence together in one brand. This combination positions Adios to deliver significant value for both consumers and shareholders."

About Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC: LTNC)

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC: LTNC) is building a portfolio of high-growth consumer brands in beverages, wellness, and lifestyle. Its flagship brand, Adios Spirits, tied to the cultural powerhouse Cookies, is set to launch in 2025 with expansion opportunities across the United States and international markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact: Investor Relations - ir@laborsmartinc.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/labor-smart-inc.-otc-ltnc-powers-adios-spirits-with-netflix-broadcaster-1076493