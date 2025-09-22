Stagwell Inc.: Allison Worldwide Names Industry Veteran Hank Kosinski as Chief Creative Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Worldwide, a Stagwell (STGW) agency, today announces the appointment of Hank Kosinski as Chief Creative Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.

An award-winning global creative leader, Kosinski brings more than two decades of experience in developing iconic campaigns and shaping brand positioning for some of the world's leading companies, including Microsoft, Nike, Coca-Cola, Lego, Heineken, Ferrero, Mercedes Benz, Verizon, Pfizer - among many others.

Kosinski joins Allison on Oct. 1 from WPP's VML, where he served as executive creative director. He also previously was a partner and executive creative director at Gardner Nelson + Partners in New York. Earlier in his career, he served in leadership positions at Goodby, Silverstein + Partners, Lowe; Merkley, and McCann.

"Hank is a proven force who knows how to help clients turn creative into business results and transformative narratives into strong engagement with audiences worldwide," said Ray Day, Allison executive chair and Stagwell vice chair. "His addition to Allison Worldwide is another example of our dedication to every client's success with a world-class team delivering world-class results."

At Allison, he will lead all creative, client-work ideation and agency marketing and thought-leadership, reporting to Allison CEO Jonathan Heit.

"I'm thrilled to join Allison Worldwide at such a pivotal moment," said Kosinski. "The agency's commitment to uniting creativity with innovation is inspiring, and I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to turbocharge our next chapter of growth."

About Allison Worldwide

Allison Worldwide is a digital-first, data-led and future-focused communications agency helping clients see around corners and be ahead of what's next. Not too big and not too small, Allison provides end-to-end global communications, PR, influencer, analytics and marketing support to clients from the Fortune 500 to start-ups. Allison is owned by?Stagwell?(NASDAQ:?STGW), one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world.

Contact

Kara Gelber

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.