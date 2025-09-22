Nutex Health, Inc.: Nutex Health Announces The Appointment Of Wesley Bamburg As Its New Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 24 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments in 11 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced the appointment of Wesley Bamburg as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, effective October 13, 2025.

Mr. Bamburg is an accomplished healthcare executive with 20 years of Fortune 500 experience in healthcare operations, business development, integrated network management, and physician relations.

Mr. Bamburg has served as Chief Operating Officer for HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress since July 2024. Before that, from 2019 to 2024, Mr. Bamburg was Chief Operating Officer at HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

Mr. Bamburg began his career with HCA Healthcare in 2013 as the Gulf Coast Division's Vice President of Payor Contracting & Alignment. Prior to joining HCA Healthcare, Mr. Bamburg had the unique opportunity to lead large-scale initiatives in managed care, network operations, and physician alignment, cultivating a comprehensive viewpoint from both payor and provider experience across 11 states.

Mr. Bamburg attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University on an athletic scholarship, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration. He later earned a Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma City University. He is board-certified in healthcare management and has achieved recognition as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"The opportunity to join Nutex Health as COO is a tremendous honor. I have been deeply impressed by Nutex Health's innovative, physician-led model and its commitment to creating a more efficient and patient-centric healthcare experience," stated Mr. Bamburg, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer of Nutex Health. "I am excited to contribute to the company's dynamic growth and work alongside Dr. Vo and the entire team to shape the future of community-based hospital care."

"Wes will be a great addition to our very seasoned and close-knit team as we continue our mission of delivering accessible, concierge-level health care to communities across America," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wes to the Nutex Health leadership team. His extensive experience in operations, payor contracting, and physician relations will be instrumental as we continue to expand our national footprint and strengthen our innovative healthcare delivery model," stated Jon Bates, MBA, CPA, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations. Through our Management Services Organization, we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

